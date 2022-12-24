General Staff: Russia has lost 88,880 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
November 30, 2022 9:36 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 30 that Russia had also lost 2,914 tanks, 5,872 armored fighting vehicles, 4,429 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,902 artillery systems, 395 multiple launch rocket systems, 210 air defense systems, 280 airplanes, 261 helicopters, 1,562 drones, and 16 boats.
