Sunday, November 20, 2022

General Staff: Russia has lost 84,210 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 20, 2022 11:26 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 20 that Russia had also lost 2,886 tanks, 5,817 armored fighting vehicles, 4,371 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,868 artillery systems, 393 multiple launch rocket systems, 209 air defense systems, 278 airplanes, 261 helicopters, 1,537 drones, 480 cruise missiles, and 16 boats.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
