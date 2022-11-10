General Staff: Russia has lost 78,690 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
November 10, 2022 10:12 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 10 that Russia had also lost 2,804 tanks, 5,682 armored fighting vehicles, 4,242 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,805 artillery systems, 393 multiple launch rocket systems, 205 air defense systems, 278 airplanes, 260 helicopters, 1,499 drones, and 16 boats.
Russian troops suffered most of its losses in the Lyman and Avdíivka directions in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff added.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.