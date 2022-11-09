General Staff: Russia has lost 77,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
November 9, 2022 9:49 am
Ukraine's General Staff reported on Nov. 9 that Russia had also lost 2,801 tanks, 5,666 armored fighting vehicles, 1,802 artillery systems, 393 multiple launch rocket systems, 205 air defense systems, 260 helicopters, 278 airplanes, 1,483 drones, and 16 boats.
