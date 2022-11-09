Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, November 9, 2022

General Staff: Russia has lost 77,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

November 9, 2022 9:49 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine's General Staff reported on Nov. 9 that Russia had also lost 2,801 tanks, 5,666 armored fighting vehicles, 1,802 artillery systems, 393 multiple launch rocket systems, 205 air defense systems, 260 helicopters, 278 airplanes, 1,483 drones, and 16 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Nov. 9, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok