General Staff: Russia has lost 76,460 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 7 that Russia had also lost 2,771 tanks, 5,630 armored fighting vehicles, 1,782 artillery systems, 391 multiple launch rocket systems, 202 air defense systems, 260 helicopters, 277 airplanes, 1,472 drones, and 16 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Nov. 7, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.