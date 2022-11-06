General Staff: Russia has lost 75,930 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 6 that Russia had also lost 2,765 tanks, 5,611 armored fighting vehicles, 4,191 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,781 artillery systems, 391 multiple launch rocket systems, 202 air defense systems, 277 airplanes, 260 helicopters, 1,465 drones, and 16 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Nov. 6, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



