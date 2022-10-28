General Staff: Russia has lost 69,700 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
October 28, 2022 9:55 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 28 that Russia had also lost 2,640 tanks, 5,378 armored fighting vehicles, 4,088 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,698 artillery systems, 379 multiple launch rocket systems, 192 air defense systems, 272 airplanes, 251 helicopters, 1,401 drones, and 16 boats.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.