General Staff: Russia has lost 69,700 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 28 that Russia had also lost 2,640 tanks, 5,378 armored fighting vehicles, 4,088 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,698 artillery systems, 379 multiple launch rocket systems, 192 air defense systems, 272 airplanes, 251 helicopters, 1,401 drones, and 16 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Oct. 28, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.