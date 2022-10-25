General Staff: Russia has lost 68,420 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.
This item is part of our running news digest
October 25, 2022 9:58 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 25 that Russia had also lost 2,611 tanks, 5,321 armored fighting vehicles, 4,054 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,674 artillery systems, 377 multiple launch rocket systems, 190 air defense systems, 271 airplanes, 248 helicopters, 1,372 drones, and 16 boats.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.