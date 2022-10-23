General Staff: Russia has lost 67,470 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 23 that Russia had also lost 2,584 tanks, 5,284 armored fighting vehicles, 4,039 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,667 artillery systems, 374 multiple launch rocket systems, 189 air defense systems, 245 helicopters, 270 airplanes, 1,361 drones, and 16 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Oct. 23, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



