General Staff: Russia has lost 48,700 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.
September 2, 2022 10:11 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 2 that Russia had also lost 2,009 tanks, 4,366 armored fighting vehicles, 3,247 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,126 artillery systems, 289 multiple launch rocket systems, 153 air defense systems, 205 helicopters, 234 airplanes, 853 drones, and 15 boats.
