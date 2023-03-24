General Staff: Russia has lost 169,170 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
March 24, 2023 9:15 am
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 24 that Russia had lost 169,170 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.
The military said that Russian forces suffered 1,020 casualties just over the past day.
According to the report, Russia also lost 3,574 tanks, 6,921 armored fighting vehicles, 5,464 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,616 artillery systems, 511 multiple launch rocket systems, 276 air defense systems, 305 airplanes, 290 helicopters, 2,208 drones, and 18 boats.
