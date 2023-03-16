General Staff: Russia has lost 162,560 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 16 that Russia had lost 162,560 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 1,040 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,504 tanks, 6,810 armored fighting vehicles, 5,394 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,539 artillery systems, 503 multiple launch rocket systems, 265 air defense systems, 305 airplanes, 289 helicopters, 2,145 drones, and 18 boats.