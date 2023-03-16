General Staff: Russia has lost 155,530 troops in Ukraine as of March 8

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 8 that Russia has lost 155,530 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 700 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,436 tanks, 6,723 armored fighting vehicles, 5,330 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,463 artillery systems, 488 multiple launch rocket systems, 253 air defense systems, 303 airplanes, 289 helicopters, 2,098 drones, and 18 boats.