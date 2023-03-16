General Staff: Russia has lost 146,820 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 24 that Russia had lost 146,820 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with 970 lost on Feb. 23.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,363 tanks, 6,600 armored fighting vehicles, 5,224 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,363 artillery systems, 474 multiple launch rocket systems, 247 air defense systems, 299 airplanes, 287 helicopters, 2,033 drones, and 18 boats.

