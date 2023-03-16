General Staff: Russia has lost 140,460 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Feb. 16 that Russia had lost 140,460 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,296 tanks, 6,517 armored fighting vehicles, 5,167 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,306 artillery systems, 466 multiple launch rocket systems, 239 air defense systems, 298 airplanes, 287 helicopters, 2,012 drones, and 18 boats.