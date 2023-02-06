General Staff: Russia has lost 132,160 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Feb. 6 that Russia had lost 132,160 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

Russia has also lost 3,231 tanks, 6,415 armored fighting vehicles, 5,104 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,231 artillery systems, 461 multiple launch rocket systems, 227 air defense systems, 294 airplanes, 284 helicopters, 1,958 drones, and 18 boats, according to the report.