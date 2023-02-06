Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, February 6, 2023

General Staff: Russia has lost 132,160 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 6, 2023 10:58 am
Share

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Feb. 6 that Russia had lost 132,160 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. 

Russia has also lost 3,231 tanks, 6,415 armored fighting vehicles, 5,104 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,231 artillery systems, 461 multiple launch rocket systems, 227 air defense systems, 294 airplanes, 284 helicopters, 1,958 drones, and 18 boats, according to the report. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK