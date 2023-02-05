General Staff: Russia has lost 131,290 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 5 that Russia had lost 131,290 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, including approximately 700 troops lost over the last day alone.

Russia has also lost 3,220 tanks, 6,405 armored fighting vehicles, 5,091 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,226 artillery systems, 460 multiple launch rocket systems, 227 air defense systems, 294 airplanes, 284 helicopters, 1,958 drones, and 18 boats, according to the report.