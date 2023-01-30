General Staff: Russia has lost 126,650 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 30 that Russia had lost 126,650 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,201 tanks, 6,369 armored fighting vehicles, 5,041 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,196 artillery systems, 453 multiple launch rocket systems, 221 air defense systems, 293 airplanes, 284 helicopters, 1,947 drones, and 18 boats.