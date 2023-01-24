General Staff: Russia has lost 122,170 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 24 that Russia had lost 122,170 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,152 tanks, 6,284 armored fighting vehicles, 4,944 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,148 artillery systems, 448 multiple launch rocket systems, 220 air defense systems, 289 airplanes, 281 helicopters, 1,897 drones, and 18 boats.