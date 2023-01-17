Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Tuesday, January 17, 2023

General Staff: Russia has lost 116,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 17, 2023 10:12 am
Ukraine's General Staff reported on Jan. 17 that Russia has also lost 3,121 tanks, 6,215 armored fighting vehicles, 2,104 artillery systems, 441 multiple launch rocket systems, 220 anti-aircraft systems, 286 planes, 276 helicopters, 1,872 drones, and 17 boats and warships.

