General Staff: Russia has lost 116,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
January 17, 2023 10:12 am
Ukraine's General Staff reported on Jan. 17 that Russia has also lost 3,121 tanks, 6,215 armored fighting vehicles, 2,104 artillery systems, 441 multiple launch rocket systems, 220 anti-aircraft systems, 286 planes, 276 helicopters, 1,872 drones, and 17 boats and warships.
“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member