General Staff: Russia has lost 108,190 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
January 3, 2023 9:48 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Jan. 3 that Russia had also lost 3,036 tanks, 6,100 armored fighting vehicles, 4,735 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,033 artillery systems, 424 multiple launch rocket systems, 214 air defense systems, 283 airplanes, 270 helicopters, 1,839 drones, and 16 boats.
