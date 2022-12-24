General Staff: Russia has lost 100,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
December 23, 2022 9:41 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Dec. 23 that Russia had also lost 3,005 tanks, 5,986 armored fighting vehicles, 4,622 vehicles and fuel tanks,1,984 artillery systems, 414 multiple launch rocket systems, 212 air defense systems, 283 airplanes, 267 helicopters, 1,698 drones, and 16 boats.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.