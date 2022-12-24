General Staff: Russia attacks residential areas in several regions.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Russian drone attacks damaged residential buildings in the town of Korosten, Zhytomyr Oblast, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a report on Dec. 7.

Russian forces attacked the town with Iranian-made Shakhed-136 drones.

No casualties were reported, according to Zhytomyr Oblast Governor Vitaliy Bunechko.

In addition, Russian forces attacked several settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblas and shelled residential areas in Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast, the military said.

Furthermore, Russian forces attacked settlements in Luhansk, Kharkiv, and Kherson oblasts.

Ukrainian forces conducted 11 attacks on Russian positions, targeting personnel, weapons, military equipment, and air defense systems.

Ukraine’s Rocket and Artillery Forces struck three Russian command posts, two areas with military personnel, artillery, and two ammunition depots, the General Staff said.