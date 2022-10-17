Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
General Staff: Occupied parts of Kherson Oblast closed for entry and exit

September 27, 2022 7:32 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its Sept. 27 update that Russian occupying forces have completely closed the occupied parts of Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast for entry or exit. 

The Ukrainian government earlier urged residents to evacuate amid Ukraine's unfolding counteroffensive in the area. 

