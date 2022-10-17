General Staff: Occupied parts of Kherson Oblast closed for entry and exit
September 27, 2022 7:32 am
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its Sept. 27 update that Russian occupying forces have completely closed the occupied parts of Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast for entry or exit.
The Ukrainian government earlier urged residents to evacuate amid Ukraine's unfolding counteroffensive in the area.
