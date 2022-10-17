Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
General Staff: Mortality rate of seriously wounded Russian soldiers more than 50 percent

October 15, 2022 8:37 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The high mortality rate is due to the low quality of medical care and the reluctance of the Russian command to evacuate the seriously wounded to Russia, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported

A large number of wounded soldiers are being admitted to medical facilities in occupied territories of Ukraine and in one hospital in Donetsk, around 100 wounded soldiers arrived this week, the General Staff said. 

Hospitals are overcrowded in the city of Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia Oblast where, according to local residents, civilians are turned away due to the lack of beds, the General Staff reported. 

