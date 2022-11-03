Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, November 3, 2022

General Staff: Deployment of Russia's mobilized troops in Belarus aims to divert Ukraine's attention

November 3, 2022 2:42 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

By stationing mobilized forces in Belarus, Russia is trying to divert Ukraine's attention and force it to move its soldiers from the east and south to the north, according to General Staff Deputy Chief Oleksii Hromov.

Even if Russia decides to attack Ukraine from Belarus, Russian military leadership will have to train the drafted men first, which will take at least 2-3 months, Hromov said on Nov. 3.

In October, Russia transferred to Belarus about 1,500 railway platforms with weapons and military equipment, up to 200 passenger cars, and more than 100 freight cars with military gear, according to the General Staff.

"Our units are ready for any actions by the enemy. The situation is under control and completely stable," Hromov said.

On Oct. 24, the Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate Head Kyrylo Budanov said Russia had deployed around 3,200 troops to Belarus as part of the joint regional military command between Moscow and Minsk.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok