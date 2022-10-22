Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
General Staff: Armed Forces push Russians out of Charivne, Chkalove settlements in Kherson Oblast

October 22, 2022 7:53 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The General Staff reported on Oct. 22 that Russian forces continue to leave the occupied parts of Kherson Oblast, adding that cases of looting and robbery of residents have become more frequent. 

As Ukrainians push toward occupied Kherson, Russian on Oct. 18 said they would move up to 60,000 Ukrainian civilians to occupied parts of Ukraine or Russia. 

The occupation authorities called it an “evacuation,” saying that Ukrainian forces are likely to attack the city. The Russians have already subjected more than a million Ukrainians throughout the country to forcible deportation and resettlement. 

