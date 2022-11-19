General Staff: About 500 wounded Russian soldiers were brought to Horlivka hospitals
November 19, 2022 8:05 am
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that from Nov. 10 to Nov. 16, about 500 injured Russian troops, most of whom were recently mobilized, had been taken to hospitals in the temporarily occupied Horlivka in Donetsk Oblast.
Over the past day, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Bilohorivka, Zelenopilla, Klishchiivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, the General staff said.
