A Ukrainian strike on Jan. 3 on Russian-occupied Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia Oblast killed and wounded 80 Russian soldiers, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. The General Staff didn't specify how many soldiers were killed and how many wounded.

The report also said that more than 100 members of the Russian state-controlled paramilitary Wagner Group are currently being treated in a hospital in occupied Lihansk.

Earlier on Jan. 1, Ukraine’s Armed Forces hit a Russian military base in occupied Makiivka in Donetsk Oblast. According to the Strategic Communications Department of Ukraine’s military, the strike killed 400 Russian soldiers and injured at least 300.

Russian soldiers were stationed in a local school building in Makiivka, according to the report.

The Donbas region, made up of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, is the scene of the war’s most intense fighting as Russia seeks to capture the entire region.

Russia invaded and partially occupied the region in 2014, including Donetsk, the regional capital of Donetsk Oblast.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion in February, Russia has occupied nearly all of Luhansk Oblast but has only managed to occupy about a half of Donetsk Oblast.