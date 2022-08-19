Former Starbucks coffee shops reopen in Russia as 'Stars Coffee'
August 19, 2022 7:07 am
Pro-Putin rapper Timati and businessman Anton Pinskiy have opened Stars Coffee after buying the rights to the chain after Starbucks exited the Russian market in May, Guardian reported on Aug. 18. The opening is the first out of the 130 chain locations. The new logo depicts a woman wearing kokoshnik, a Russian headdress, instead of the Starbucks Siren.