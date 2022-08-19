Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, August 19, 2022

externalFormer Starbucks coffee shops reopen in Russia as 'Stars Coffee'

This item is part of our running news digest

August 19, 2022 7:07 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Pro-Putin rapper Timati and businessman Anton Pinskiy have opened Stars Coffee after buying the rights to the chain after Starbucks exited the Russian market in May, Guardian reported on Aug. 18. The opening is the first out of the 130 chain locations. The new logo depicts a woman wearing kokoshnik, a Russian headdress, instead of the Starbucks Siren.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok