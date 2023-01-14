Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, January 14, 2023

Foreign Ministry: Zelensky wants to visit UN on the eve of Russia’s full-scale invasion anniversary

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 14, 2023 4:06 pm
Share

President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to visit the United Nations headquarters in New York to address the General Assembly on the eve of Feb. 24, First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova told the Associated Press on Jan. 14.

However, his trip will depend on the security situation in Ukraine, as intelligence services repeatedly warned Russia was planning “a very serious” offensive in early 2023.

“Our president would want to come, he has a will or intention to come,” Dzhaparova said, “but it’s still a question if there will be a security situation that will allow him to come.”

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK