Saturday, December 24, 2022

Foreign Ministry: Ukraine’s embassy in Greece receives ‘bloody package’ in latest act of intimidation

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 12, 2022 1:51 pm
The Ukrainian embassy in Greece received a “bloody package” early on Dec. 12, the 28th in a series of recent instances of Ukrainian diplomatic missions across Europe threatened with suspicious parcels in recent weeks, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said.

The sender address was the same as previous envelopes – “a Tesla car dealership in the German town of Sindelfingen,” according to Nikolenko. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had reported earlier that the packages were sent from post offices without video surveillance, and that no DNA traces were found.

Greek police have already begun an investigation into the incident, while Kyiv expects the German law enforcement to accelerate its work, Nikoenko said.

So far, Kyiv’s diplomatic missions in 17 countries faced “33 cases of threats,” Nikolenko said, elaborating that they include “one attempted terrotirst attack, two reports of mine-laying, one case of vandalism, one written threat, and 28 bloody packages.”

Previous blood-stained packages contained animal parts, such as cow and pig eyes, according to Kuleba.

"This campaign is aimed at sowing fear and intimidating Ukrainian diplomats," Kuleba told CNN in early December, mentioning tat Moscow could be behind the incidents.

"As Dmytro Kuleba said, no matter how hard the enemies try to intimidate Ukrainian diplomacy, they will not succeed,” Nikolenko said on Dec. 12.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
