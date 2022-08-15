FM Kuleba calls for tourist visa ban for Russians
August 15, 2022 2:53 am
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba referenced the suspension of Russia from the UN Word Tourism Organization because, in his words, “tourism is a pillar of peace and international friendship... Russia’s actions are indefensible and contrary to the very principles of UNWTO.” In his statement on Twitter on Aug. 14, he wrote that the reasoning sounds “fully applicable to an EU, G7 tourist visa ban for Russians.”
