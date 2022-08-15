Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

August 15, 2022 2:53 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba referenced the suspension of Russia from the UN Word Tourism Organization because, in his words, “tourism is a pillar of peace and international friendship... Russia’s actions are indefensible and contrary to the very principles of UNWTO.” In his statement on Twitter on Aug. 14, he wrote that the reasoning sounds “fully applicable to an EU, G7 tourist visa ban for Russians.”

The Kyiv Independent news desk
