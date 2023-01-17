Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Tuesday, January 17, 2023

First lady Zelenska speaks at Davos forum, warns attendees about Russian threat

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 17, 2023 4:10 pm
First Lady Olena Zelenska said Russia's invasion of Ukraine will contribute to the "collapse of the world as we know it" in her speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Zelenska commented that Russia's aggression will not be sated by conquest of Ukraine.

“Russian aggression was never intended to restrict itself to the Ukrainian borders, this work will go further and make the crisis wider if the aggressor does not lose," she said.

Zelenska also drew participants' attention to the Jan. 14 missile attack that destroyed a residential building in Dnipro, killing at least 44 people, saying "nothing is off limits for Russia."

