During her pre-recorded speech for the 10th anniversary of the Aspen Institute Central Europe, Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska said that Russia’s war kills two children every day. "If the EU rejects Ukraine's (application to join the bloc), Russia will interpret this as a desirable victory over the whole of Europe and will realize that there is no unity in Europe," Zelenska said. "The world can't afford to give such a gift to the aggressor. If only for the sake of its own security."