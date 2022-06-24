Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalFirst Lady: EU rejection of Ukraine's candidacy would be Russian victory.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 18, 2022 1:35 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

During her pre-recorded speech for the 10th anniversary of the Aspen Institute Central Europe, Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska said that Russia’s war kills two children every day. "If the EU rejects Ukraine's (application to join the bloc), Russia will interpret this as a desirable victory over the whole of Europe and will realize that there is no unity in Europe," Zelenska said. "The world can't afford to give such a gift to the aggressor. If only for the sake of its own security."

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok