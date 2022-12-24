Finland to send energy equipment to Ukraine
November 26, 2022 5:29 am
In an interview with Finnish Yle news, Finland’s Economy Minister Mika Lintila said Finland may send the first batch of energy equipment to Ukraine next week.
After Russia’s Nov. 23 mass missile strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, Lintila has started conversations with Finnish businesses in the energy sector “to coordinate efforts to assist Ukrainians.”
“Yesterday I asked companies to donate equipment, and today the companies responded positively to the request,” Lintila wrote on Twitter.
