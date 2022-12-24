Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Finland to send energy equipment to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 26, 2022 5:29 am
Share

In an interview with Finnish Yle news, Finland’s Economy Minister Mika Lintila said Finland may send the first batch of energy equipment to Ukraine next week.

After Russia’s Nov. 23 mass missile strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, Lintila has started conversations with Finnish businesses in the energy sector “to coordinate efforts to assist Ukrainians.”

“Yesterday I asked companies to donate equipment, and today the companies responded positively to the request,” Lintila wrote on Twitter.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK