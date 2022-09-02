Finland prepares 8th batch of military aid for Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
September 2, 2022 4:12 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Finnish Defense Ministry announced the aid package worth $8.2 million but did not disclose the content, delivery time or location. Reuters reported earlier that this latest donation will bring the total value of Finland’s aid to Ukraine to $92.2 million since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.