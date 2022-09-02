Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, September 2, 2022

externalFinland prepares 8th batch of military aid for Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

September 2, 2022 4:12 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Finnish Defense Ministry announced the aid package worth $8.2 million but did not disclose the content, delivery time or location. Reuters reported earlier that this latest donation will bring the total value of Finland’s aid to Ukraine to $92.2 million since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

reported

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok