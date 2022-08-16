Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalFinancial Times: First grain-carrying ship from Ukraine arrives in Syria

August 16, 2022 7:34 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to satellite imagery from Planet Labs, the Razoni vessel, the first vessel with grain to have left Ukraine since the start of Russia’s war, docked in the port of Tartus after the ship lost signal on Aug. 12. The port of Tartus is also Russia’s only naval facility in the Mediterranean. The Financial Times reports that after the grain carried by Razoni was rejected by its initial buyer in Lebanon due to “quality grounds,” it went to Turkey and unloaded 1,500 tonnes of cargo. The ship was then set for its next stated destination of Egypt, before reappearing in Syria on Aug. 15. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
