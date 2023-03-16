Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Explosions reported in Mariupol

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 23, 2023 2:00 am
Share

Two explosions were heard in Russian-occupied Mariupol on the evening of Feb. 22, Mariupol City Council reported

The first explosion was reportedly heard at around 10:50 p.m. local time near the Illich Iron & Steel Works plant. 

Russian troops destroyed the plant during the siege of Mariupol in the spring of 2022. According to independent Russian media outlet Meduza, Russian authorities told journalists they do not plan to rebuild the plant. Russian Construction Ministry official Yulia Maximova said that restoring the massive facility would be “impossible and unprofitable.” 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK