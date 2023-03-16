Explosions reported in Mariupol

Two explosions were heard in Russian-occupied Mariupol on the evening of Feb. 22, Mariupol City Council reported.

The first explosion was reportedly heard at around 10:50 p.m. local time near the Illich Iron & Steel Works plant.

Russian troops destroyed the plant during the siege of Mariupol in the spring of 2022. According to independent Russian media outlet Meduza, Russian authorities told journalists they do not plan to rebuild the plant. Russian Construction Ministry official Yulia Maximova said that restoring the massive facility would be “impossible and unprofitable.”