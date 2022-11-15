Explosion reported in occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
November 15, 2022 1:10 pm
Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said that the explosion occurred near a college where Russian troops were deployed. According to preliminary data, the blast wave in a neighboring house broke the windows up to the fourth floor.
