Ex-National Bank head Shevchenko cites political pressure among resignation reasons

October 6, 2022 8:47 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kyrylo Shevchenko, who was appointed chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine in July 2020, attributed his resignation to “health reasons,” aggravated by “two years of political pressure,” which had intensified before his resignation. 

In October 2021, Bloomberg reported that President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to fire Shevchenko. Zelensky has publicly questioned Shevchenko’s performance and even said that he regretted appointing him. However, Zelensky said back then that he had no immediate plans to replace Shevchenko but may change his opinion in a month.

