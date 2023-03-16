Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola arrives in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 4, 2023 8:56 am
Roberta Metsola returned to Ukraine on the evening of March 3 for her second visit to the country since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The European Parliament president arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit. She met with Ruslan Stefanchuk, speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, and promised him that cooperation between Ukraine and the EU's parliament would "only grow stronger." 

“Good to be back in Ukraine,” Metsola tweeted on Friday evening. “With those brave people who inspired the world. With those heroes who refuse to give in. With those who sacrificed everything for our values. With Europeans whose home is in our European Union.”

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

