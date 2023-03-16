Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

EU leaders: 'We will not rest until Ukraine prevails'

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 24, 2023 12:03 am
The European Council members published a joint statement in support of Ukraine on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia's all-out war. 

The EU leaders pledged to continue supporting Ukraine "in political, economic, humanitarian, financial and military terms" and assist the country in reconstruction efforts, for which they would reportedly aim to use frozen Russian assets. 

They also promised to "increase collective pressure on Russia" by adopting the tenth package of sanctions and "taking steps against those who attempt to circumvent EU measures."

The EU has planned to have the new package of sanctions ready on Feb. 24, according to unnamed diplomats, cited by Reuters. 

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the proposed sanctions package would help restrict 11 billion euros worth of multiple electronic components used in Russian weapons - such as drones, missiles, and helicopters - via trade bans and technology controls.

According to the European Council's statement, the union member states are "determined" to bring all those "responsible for war crimes and other most serious crimes committed in connection with Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine" to justice.

"All Ukrainians deserve to live in peace and choose freely their own destiny… The choice of the people of Ukraine is one of peace, democracy, rule of law, respect for fundamental rights and prosperity," reads the statement. 

"We will make sure that Ukraine prevails, that international law is respected, that peace and Ukraine's territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders are restored, that Ukraine is rebuilt, and that justice is done," the EU leaders concluded. "Until that day, we will not rest."

