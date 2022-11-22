Support us
Tuesday, November 22, 2022

EU gives Ukraine another 2.5 billion euros for reconstruction

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 22, 2022 2:41 pm
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Nov. 22 that the bloc has disbursed another 2.5 billion euros for Ukraine's reconstruction.

Accordfing to the official, the EU plans to provide a total of 18 billion euros to Ukraine in 2023.

The funds would be used to cover "urgent repairs and fast recovery leading to a successful reconstruction," von der Leyen said.

“We will keep on supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes,” she added.

