externalEstonia submits ICJ declaration denouncing Russian genocide in Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

September 24, 2022 5:41 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
“Russia’s aggression on the pretext of preventing and punishing genocide has seriously undermined the meaning of such a horrible crime as genocide,” said Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu. Ukraine filed a lawsuit at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) nearly seven months ago, urging it to rule that Russia used “genocide” as a pretext for invasion. Countries that have also filed a declaration are the U.S., U.K., Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, France, New Zealand, Romania, and Sweden.

