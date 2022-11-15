Support us
Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Energy Minister: Russia’s Nov. 15 strikes on Ukraine's energy system largest since start of war

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 15, 2022 7:40 pm
Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said Russian strikes on Nov. 15 targeted power generation and transmission facilities across the country, affecting both Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and those of neighboring states. “After defeats in military and international arenas, the enemy (Russia) is carrying out another attempt at terrorist revenge and is trying to inflict maximum damage on our energy system on the eve of winter,” Halushchenko said.

