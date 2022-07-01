Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalEnergoatom restores connection between IAEA, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

July 2, 2022 12:56 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company reported that it restored the connection between the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant’s surveillance systems, which had been down due to Russian occupation of the plant. The restored connection will reportedly allow for the monitoring of nuclear material.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
