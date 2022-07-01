Energoatom restores connection between IAEA, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
July 2, 2022 12:56 am
Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company reported that it restored the connection between the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant’s surveillance systems, which had been down due to Russian occupation of the plant. The restored connection will reportedly allow for the monitoring of nuclear material.