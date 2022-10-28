Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Energoatom: Around 100 Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant employees signed contracts with Russia

October 28, 2022 6:52 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s state nuclear operator Energoatom said on Oct. 28 that the rest of the plant’s roughly 6,700 employees have refused to collaborate with Russia, despite coercion. Energoatom said Moscow’s claims that 1,000 of its employees have agreed to work with Russia’s state nuclear company Rosatom are false.

