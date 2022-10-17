Economy Ministry: Almost 3 million Ukrainian refugees are of working age
October 5, 2022 8:27 pm
More than 6.4 million Ukrainians have fled Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine abroad, while 2.75 million of them are of working age, Interfax news site reports citing Ukraine’s Deputy Economy Minister Tetiana Berezhna.
Some 5 million out of 7.7 million internally displaced Ukrainians have lost their jobs, Berezhna said as reported by Interfax.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.