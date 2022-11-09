Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalEconomy Minister: Recession in Ukraine more dramatic than expected.

This item is part of our running news digest

November 10, 2022 12:55 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Due to the destruction of civilian infrastructure by Russia, Ukraine’s gross domestic product will likely fall by 39% year-on-year in 2022, compared to the previous forecast of 35%, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko told Die Zeit. As a response to the recession, Kyiv is taking steps to downsize the government, she said. Svyrydenko also said that she is exploring the possibility of privatizing small state-owned companies.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
